Oyetola to Adeleke: your mandate was not stolen￼

OSUN State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola has warned candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) never to say his mandate was stolen in 2018.

Oyetola gave the warning yesterday during the governorship debate organised by Channels Television ahead of the July 16 governoship election.

The governor said: “I want to caution Adeleke never to make the statement that his mandate was stolen in 2018 again. You pursued your case to the Supreme Court where I was pronounced the authentic governor. Never say your mandate was stolen because you are claiming what doesn’t exist.

“Similarly, I reject the verdict passed by the candidate of Accord party, Akin Ogunbiyi, that Osun is a failed state. If Osun is failed, you won’t be contesting to become the governor.”

-The Nation

