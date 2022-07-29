Oyo govt to rehabilitate feeder roads

GOV. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has declared his administration’s readiness to rehabilitate feeder roads across the state.

Dr Wasiu Olatubosun, the State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Ibadan.

Olatunbosun said that the state governor promised that work would soon begin on the feeder roads (inner city roads) in the state, and thanked the people for supporting his administration’s infrastructure policies.

“The project will be funded through the €3.5 million World Bank-assisted Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP).

“We chose to first concentrate on creating a network of roads that link the five zones of our dear state before moving on to work on the inner city or feeder roads.

“Let me take this opportunity to thank you all for the support that you gave our approach to infrastructural development in Oyo State,” the governor was quoted as saying. (NAN)

KN