Paralympics madallist, wrestler lead Nigeria to 2022 Commonwealth Games

PARA Power lifter, Innocent Nnamdi and wrestler, Blessing Oborududu have been named captains for Team Nigeria at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The 2022 Commonwealth Games (Birmingham 2022) is scheduled to hold in Birmingham, England, from July 28 July to Aug. 8.

The Team Nigeria captains were named in a statement issued by the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development.

The ministry also named Africa’s U-18 Javelin gold medallist, Chinecherem Nnamdi, and Tokyo 2020 Paralympic gold medallist, Folashade Oluwafemiayo, as Nigeria’s flag bearers at the opening billed for Thursday.

Forty-two-year-old Nnamdi won a bronze medal at the 2016 Paralympics in Rio De Janeiro, while Oborududu’s silver medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, made her the first Nigerian wrestler to win an Olympic medal.

A total of 94 athletes will represent Nigeria in nine sports at the Games. (NAN)

KN