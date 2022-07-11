Paris police chief may leave office soon, after Champions League final chaos

Hits: 4

PARIS police chief Didier Lallement may leave his post on July 20 as a consequence of the chaos at the UEFA Champions League final in the city on May 28.

Lallement’s departure was a source of several media reports on Monday, citing sources from the police department.

Lallement had admitted police failure after the game and admitted obvious failures to the Senate Interior Committee.

Police arrested more than 100 people and registered more than 230 injuries after Real Madrid beat Liverpool 1-0 in a match delayed by nearly 40 minutes due to crowd control problems.

European football governing body UEFA blamed ticketless fans trying to force entry and fake tickets.

But Liverpool demanded an investigation, leading to European football’s governing body apologising to spectators and opening an inquiry.

Lallement reached the age limit of 65 for working last August but his contract was exceptionally extended for two more years.

He had been criticised not only after the UEFA Champions League final match but also after several demonstrations.(dpa/NAN)

C.E