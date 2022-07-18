Passer-by killed as truck plunges into Ogun river

A passer-by yesterday died after a truck reportedly hit him before plunging into a river at the old toll gate, Ota, on the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway way in the Ado-Odo/Ota local government area of Ogun state.

It was learnt that the incident occurred on Saturday night after the driver lost control due to brake failure.

The Federal Road Safety Corps Sector Commander, Ahmed Umar confirmed the incident to newsmen in Abeokuta on Sunday.

Umar explained that the accident which occurred at 10:10 pm involved a Toyota Camry marked AKD 670 HF, a pickup TATA with registration number AKD 92 XH, and an unregistered truck. He added that the accident was caused by a mechanical deficiency, speed, and brake failure on the part of the truck which later plunged into the river.

Umar described the deceased as a passer-by.

“Six people were involved all male adults, five persons were unhurt while one death was recorded from the accident.

“The dead body was deposited at Ifo General Hospital in Ifo.

“The scene of the accident is cordoned off to avoid secondary crash and effort is on to remove the vehicle from the river,” he said.

