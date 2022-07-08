PDP crisis: Ayu returns as ouster plot thickens

Hits: 22

THE Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Chairman Dr Iyorchia Ayu, has returned to the country after over two weeks break.

In his absence, plot for his removal thickened as some party chieftain demanded that he either quit or be shown the exit door.

The crisis spilled after the emergence of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State as the vice-presidential candidate of the PDP.

Days after Atiku announced his choice of Okowa, he left for Dubai even as Ayu also went on vacation abroad leaving a wallowing gulf in the fractured party.

Some people in the party, including a BoT member, told Daily Trust that the absence of the duo hindered the resolution of the crisis in the party.

Multiple sources said the call for Ayu’s resignation was being amplified by the members of the camp of Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, who feel the former Senate President sided with Atiku.

The panel set up to choose Atiku’s running mate had recommended Wike.

On Friday morning, Simon Imobo-Tswam Ayu’s Special Assistant on Communication and Strategy, confirmed that the PDP chairman had returned to the country.

Ayu’s Aide said his Principal touched down at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, this morning (Friday) from the United Kingdom after a short vacation.

He said before travelling out Ayu handed over to the deputy chairman (North), Ambassador Umar Damagum and also notified the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of his brief vacation.

Ayu now has a herculean task to stem the agitation by some party leaders loyal to Wike. They are demanding that he must be relieved of his position for peace to reign.

A chieftain of the party said that there was an understanding last year before the national convention of the party that the party presidential ticket and the position of the national chairman must not go to the same part of the country.

-Daily Trust

KN