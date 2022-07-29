Pharmacist cautions Nigerians against random use of skincare products

THE General Manager, Jouf Pharmaceutical Ltd., Mr Ogbonnaya Nduka, has advised Nigerians to ensure that they use only clinically tested dermatological/skincare products, to maintain a healthy skin.

Nduka, also a pharmacist, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Lagos.

He made the observation at the ongoing 41st Annual Scientific Conference of the Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the five-day conference, which started on July 25, featured the exhibition of pharmaceutical products by pharmacists and pharmaceutical companies.

The theme of the conference is: “Never Waste a Crisis: Community Pharmacists Learning for Future Preparedness”.

The event is a forum where community pharmacists from the 36 states and Abuja gather annually .

Nduka decried the rate at which people randomly bought skincare products or change their body cream, without consideration for its make-up properties to know if such products were suitable for their skin type.

He expressed displeasure at the way some Nigerians ended up complicating their skin conditions through the brand of skincare products they used.

According to Nduka, some skin conditions are affected by the environment; as such environment is getting more polluted while some skin condition like atopic dermatitis is increasing, and it affects both children and adults.

He described atopic dermatitis as a very widespread skin condition very prevalent in Nigeria and elsewhere.

The pharmacist also described dermatitis as a chronic skin condition that required specialised skincare products to treat.

Nduka said that Topicrem, a French brand had a range of products that could give a lasting treatment and management to skin condition like the atopic dermatitis.

According to the pharmacist, some remedy products in the market do not comprehensively address the condition.

“Topicrem is a French skincare brand that has been in existence for over a century, as far back as 1906.

“It is standard in moisturising; from the ultra-moisturiser, introduced over 100 years ago. It has grown to become a big brand for all sorts of skincare products.

“Skincare products from Topicrem are useful for almost every skin conditions, starting from a normal sensitive skin to a very dry sensitive skin, and to people with atopic dermatitis skin condition.

“Topicrem also has products for the treatment of skin conditions like stretch marks, acne, scars, pigmentation rashes, sun protection and lots of cleansers among others,” Nduka said.

He stated that patients using the product usually get good results, which was why pharmacists could comfortably recommend it to patients.

Nduka therefore advised Nigerians to be mindful of products they use on their skin because of the harm inherent in indiscriminate usage.

He urged them to always consult with a pharmacist or dermatologist on the suitable skincare products for their skin. (NAN)

