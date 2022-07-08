Politics Photo: Ekiti Gov-elect visits PDP candidate, Kolawale Posted on Jul 8, 2022Jul 8, 2022 by editor Hits: 10 Photo: Ekiti Gov-elect visits PDP candidate, Kolawale. L-R: Former Deputy Speaker, Ekiti State, Rt. Hon. Oladapo Karonwi; Ekiti State Governor-elect, Mr Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji; PDP Governorship Candidate in the June 18 election in Ekiti State, Otunba Bisi Kolawole; and a PDP Stalwart, Mr. Tunde Ogunleye, when the Governor -elect paid a courtesy visit to Kolawole in Ado-Ekiti…..on Thursday A.I. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)