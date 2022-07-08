Menu

Photo:  Ekiti Gov-elect visits PDP candidate, Kolawale

L-R: Former Deputy Speaker, Ekiti State, Rt. Hon. Oladapo Karonwi; Ekiti State Governor-elect, Mr Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji; PDP Governorship Candidate in the June 18 election in Ekiti State, Otunba Bisi Kolawole; and a PDP Stalwart, Mr. Tunde Ogunleye, when the Governor -elect paid a courtesy visit to Kolawole in Ado-Ekiti…..on Thursday

