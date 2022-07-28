Plateau govt to provide 20,000 jobs for youths – Commissioner

PLATEAU Commissioner for Youths and Sports Development Victor Lapang says the state government has put in place plans to create more than 20,000 jobs for youths in the state.

He made this known on the sidelines of a capacity building workshop organised for youths by the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) on Thursday in Jos.

The workshop is entitled: “Harnessing the opportunities in non-oil export trade, geared towards enlightening the youth on opportunities available in export.

Lapang, who commended NEPC for organising the event, noted that it was a great step toward providing the youth with a source of livelihood and increase their economic activities in the state.

He added that the state government had inaugurated a team of experts to look into the creation of 20, 000 jobs for youths in the state.

“The state government inaugurated a committee of which it had 20 parastatals, including non governmental organisations,” he said.

Lapang noted that some private organisations and individuals were already working in consonance with government towards the creation of the jobs.(NAN)

