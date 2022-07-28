Police begin investigation into Owo shootings

THE Ondo State Commissioner of Police, Oyeyemi Oyediran, has appealed for calm while encouraging well-meaning residents to cooperate with in the course of investigations into the shootings at the Craneburg Construction Company site in Owo.

Oyediran stated this in a statement by the Commannd’s Public Relations Officer, SP Funmilayo Odunlami, on Thursday in Akure.

The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports that the shootings occurred at about 10:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

He said the incident, which was being investigated, was promptly responded to by police officers covering the jurisdiction.

According to the commissioner, police personnel found the duo of one Rifum Lawrence aged 50 years, and Abraham Opara aged 45 years, with bullet wounds at the scene.

“They were immediately taken to the Federal Medical Centre in Owo where they were admitted and are currently in stable condition.

“The Commissioner of Police equally led investigative operatives and officers of the Explosive Ordinance Department (EOD) – Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and high yield Explosives (CBRNE) also known as Anti Bomb Squad to the scene for an on-the-spot assessment.

“The Anti Bomb Squad confirmed that an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was used to burst a tractor tyre at the scene of crime,” the commissioner said.

He urged the people of the state to be calm as the affected area had been cordoned and investigation had begun to unravel the mystery behind the incident.

In the same vein, Oyediran warned those who did not know the real situation of things not to cause panic within the state by peddling unconfirmed stories relating to the incident.( NAN)

A.I