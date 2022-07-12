Police commissioner orders maximum security at correctional centres in A/Ibom 

Hits: 2

COMISSIONER of Police in Akwa Ibom, Mr Olatoye Durosinmi, has ordered immediate deployment of police personnel to all Nigerian Correctional Service facilities in the state to forestall breakdown of law and order.

Police spokesman in the state, SP Odiko Macdon, stated in Uyo on Tuesday that Mr Durosinmi gave the order at the end of a tour of the facilities.

He added that the order became necessary to nip any untoward incident in the bud.

“As a proactive security measure to prevent any untoward incident, the CP Durosinmi visited correctional facilities at Uyo, Ikot Ekpene, Eket and Ikot Abasi.

“He was accompanied on the two-day tour by Mr Julius Ezugwu, Controller of Corrections, Nigerian Correctional Service, Akwa Ibom State Command.

“Mr Durosinmi admonished the officers to be vigilant and courageous,’’ Macdon stated.

The spokesman added that Mr Durosinmi enjoined citizens of Akwa Ibom to go about their normal duties and report any suspicious elements to the nearest police station or through 08039213071, 08189243935 and 08081388797.

On July 5, terrorists attacked the medium-security prison in Kuje near Abuja and freed 879 inmates among whom were about 64 who had terror-related charges preferred against them. (NAN)

C.E