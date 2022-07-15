Police enforce Spy number plates ban in FCT

THE Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) says it has commenced the enforcement of the ban on use of Spy number plates in the territory.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the territory, DSP Josephine Adeh, said this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Inspector General of Police (I-G), Mr Usman Baba, on Wednesday banned the issuance and use of Spy number plates nationwide.

Adeh said the Command on Thursday took to the streets of the territory for the enforcement.

The I-GP said the ban was to forestall the continuous disregard of traffic rules and other extant laws guiding road usage by individuals using the SPY police number plates.

She the Commissioner of Police (CP) in the FCT, Mr Babaji Sunday said the ban followed public outcry over disregard for traffic rules by bearers of the Spy number plates.

Sunday added that the ban was also to address the misuse of the privileges attached to the use of the number plates.

The police boss said the measure would complement the already existing robust security architecture to curb crime and criminality in the FCT.

Sunday directed officers and men deployed for the exercise to discharge their duties with utmost regard for fundamental human rights of residents, in line with global best practices.

The commissioner of police therefore enjoined residents to embrace the development and cooperate with the police.

He explained that the personnel were directed to only confiscate the number plates and not arrest anyone, “except on other logical grounds discovered in the course of executing the order”. (NAN)

A.I