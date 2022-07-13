Police in Plateau return N6 million to robbery victim

POLICE in Plateau have returned N5.9 million recovered at a robbery scene to the owner, Mr John Okeke.

Okeke was robbed on Jingre-Saminaka Road in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau on May 22 and the recovered money was returned to him on July 4.

DSP Alabo Alfred, police spokesman in Plateau stated in Jos on Wednesday that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Bartholomew Onyeka, handed the money to Okeke in Jos.

He explained that on the day in question, the Jingre Division of the police received a distress call that a robbery was taking place at Fuskan Mata community on the Jingre-Saminaka Road.

Police operatives mobilised to the scene and engaged the robbers in a gun duel after which they restored normalcy to the area.

One of the robbery victims sustained gunshot wounds and later died at the Plateau Specialist Hospital, Jos.

Upon sighting the police, the robbers fled just as their victims, including Okeke, who was on transit from Saminaka in Kaduna State to Jos, scampered into nearby bushes.

Okeke’s money was later recovered at the robbery scene.

DSP Alfred stated that the police commissioner urged Plateau residents to continue to give timely information to the police and to other security agencies to strengthen the fight against crime. (NAN)

