Police investigate murder of suspected motorcycle thief in Bauchi 

THE Police in Bauchi are investigating murder of a 22-year-old man, Ambima John, killed by irate mob over alleged motorcycle theft in Yelwa area of Bauchi metropolis.

This is contained in a statement by the Spokesman of the Command, SP Ahmed Wakil, on Friday in Bauchi.

He said the Commissioner of Police, Mr Umar Sanda has ordered a thorough investigation into the mob action which led to the death of the man.

“On 27/07/2022 at about 2100hrs intel was received from an anonymous person that one Ambima John ‘m’ aged 22 years of Doka, a notorious motorcycle snatcher kingpin, was beaten to a coma by irate mob for attempting to rob a motorcycle.

“Police patrol team visited the scene in Yelwa who evacuated the victim to ATBU Teaching Hospital, Bauchi for treatment where he was later certified dead by a medical doctor.

“The Command frowned at the ugly incident and the action of the irate youths,” he said.

He quoted the Commissioner as describing the action as “barbaric and inimical to the law governing the country,” warning that the Command would not condone people taking laws into their hands.

“Suspects apprehended in connection with any crime should be handed over to the police or any law enforcement agency for investigation and prosecution,” he said.

The spokesman urged the people to remain calm, as investigation into the matter had since commenced.(NAN)

