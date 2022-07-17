Police nab man with 20 bags of Indian hemp in Abuja￼

A 20-year-old man, Abubakar Ishiaku, was on Saturday arrested by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command with 20 bags of substance suspected to be Cannabis Sativa otherwise known as Indian Hemp.

The FCT Commissioner of Police Babaji Sunday, who disclosed this in a statement, said the suspect evaded arrest by police operatives after he saw them on an intelligence search.

According to him, men of the Nigerian police were on an intelligence lead stop and search on the 12th of July, 2022.

The commissioner added that the suspect, who is an indigene of Katsina State, was rearrested on July 14 following diligent investigation.

“The suspect who took to his heels upon sighting the policemen on duty on the said date was re-arrested on the 14th July 2022 following painstaking investigation while 20 bags of dried leaves suspected to be Indian Hemp were recovered,” the statement said.

The commissioner of police added that the suspect will be handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for prosecution.

He said the police are collaborating with the NDLEA in apprehending drug dealers.

“In the light of the above, the Commissioner of Police FCT CP Babaji Sunday wishes to reassure residents of the Command’s unflinching commitment to bringing crime and criminality to the barest minimum in the Territory and while at that, the abuse of drugs and others substances is a major root entrenched in the perpetration of most crime and criminality, hence, the Command will not relent in taking the fight against drug and substance abuse to its core and rooting it out while working in synergy with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).”ax

-The Nation

KN