President Buhari arrives in Daura, Katsina State for Eid-el-Kabir

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in his Daura country home in Katsina State, for Eid-el- Kabir celebrations.

Malam Garba Shehu, the president’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, confirmed this in a statement issued on Friday in Abuja.

He stated that the president’s plane touched down at the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua Airport in Katsina at 5.15 pm, and he was received by the Gov. Aminu Masari and other senior state government officials.

On arrival in Daura, the president was received by the Emir, Dr Faruk Umar Faruk, members of the Emirate Council and other district heads.

He is expected to return to Abuja July 14. (NAN)

