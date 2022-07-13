FOLLOWING the reappointment of Prof. Henry Ugboma, as Chief Medical Director, CMD, University of Port-Harcourt Teaching Hospital, UPTH, by President Mohammadu Buhari, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and former National Publicity Secretary of the defunct New People’s Democratic Party, nPDP, Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, says the President was properly guided and his decision to return Ugboma is anchored based on good faith.

Eze in the statement in Port Harcourt, recalled predicting the reappointment of this genius sometime last year and “I thank God that today I am vindicated”. He described Prof. Ugboma’s reappointment as a divine fruit of his kindness towards society, noting that his return stands out as one of the best gifts from President Buhari to the good people of Rivers State in recent times.

“Prof. Ugboma has distinguished himself as a fine blend of pure leadership/administrative recipe for robust performance and bumper result and his display of professional competence and administrative prowess in the last four years earned him public confidence and presidential approval for another term,” he said.

Recalling the moribund state of UPTH prior to the time Prof. Ugboma came on board, the party chieftain said: “The absence of critical facilities and dearth of health professionals threw UPTH into the status of an institution characterized by lethargic inertness and manifest barrenness in all spheres for a period of eons. Thus UPTH was a no-no for seekers of medical services in and around Rivers and the entire South-South region of the country.”

“However, within the space of four years, Ugboma changed the narrative at UPTH upon his appointment to head the institution. His trailblazing leadership revived UPTH from its comatose state into a health tourism site for Nigerians with daily acquisition and delivery of sophisticated equipment to the institution and other physical resources into its catalogue of modern facilities.”

“Although the rippling effects of Ugboma’s efforts at UPTH are almost always made public by the testimonies of patients whose health issues are professionally sorted out, the outbreak of the Covid pandemic helped further to blow his trumpet. Safe Ugboma’s professionalism and competence in administering the affairs of UPTH, the pandemic would have been more disastrous in the South-South region, than an erupting volcano,” he said.

Having carved a niche for himself, Chief Eze said Prof. Ugboma’s reappointment is a step in the right direction as his return will provide a pedestal to consolidate on the very many gains and achievements recorded in his first four years in office.

Describing the efforts of those who are hell bent on tainting the image of Prof. Ugboma through a misunderstood concoction to truncate his reappointment, as wasteful venture, Eze said Ugboma is a selfless, committed servant of the people whose passion for the good of humanity speaks volume.

“The fact remains that Prof. Ugboma so far the administration of UPTH is concerned has demonstrated that he is very clean so the efforts to ruin his highly earned reputation by those who are surprised at what he has achieved since assuming office must surely be an exercise in futility as nothing will come out of the evil machinations,” he added.

Eze commended the former minister of transportation Chibuike Amaechi, the Health Minister, Ehanire and others who made the meritorious reappointment of Prof. Ugboma a success.