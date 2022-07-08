Rapper, MI, to change stage name after 15 years￼

Hits: 7

ACE Nigerian rapper, Jude Abaga, popularly known as MI, has disclosed he is set to drop his stage name for a new one, after fifteen years of being identified with it.

The award-winning rapper equally revealed that apart from changing his stage name, which fans have become accustomed to, he will be releasing a new album soon.

MI made the assertions via a post on his Instagram page on Thursday. July 7, where he claimed his new nomenclature came about because his upcoming album is a big one that deserves a new name.

He was, however, tight-lipped about his new name in the social media post.

The 40-year-old musician went on to encourage his fans to show up for his concert on Sunday, July 10, as it would be the last time he will be using the stage name ”MI Abaga’.

He wrote, “After over 15 Years as Mister Incredible, I will be retiring the name ‘MI Abaga’ and taking on a new name for a new project because my new project is hard AF and deserves a new name,” he wrote.

“My final act as MI will be a performance at The Vibe on the 10th of July, where I will celebrate my legacy as Africa’s Greatest Rapper. See you all on stage.”

MI, who recently announced the release of his song ‘The Lamb is Back’ which featured A-Q and Blaqbones will be releasing his latest album, ‘The Guy‘ in August.

