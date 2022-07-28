RCCG to ‘feed millions’, train 70,000 youths￼

REDEEMED Christian Church of God (RCCG) has said it will feed and house “millions” at the ‘Perfect Jubilee Convention’ on August 8 at Lagos-Ibadan Expressway camp.

Officials said the convention will mark RCCG’s 70th anniversary since founded by the late Rev. Josiah Akindayomi in 1952.

RCCG, they said, would, among others, also provide training in technology and digital education for 70,000 within one year.

National Overseer Joseph Obayemi of Continental Overseer Continent 3, Assistant General Admin & Personnel Johnson Odesola and others spoke with the media at the campground.

“Jubilee represents a year of harvest of souls into the kingdom of God, deliverance from captivity and turning slaves into kings and priests through salvation of our Lord Jesus Christ.

They said part of the programmes to celebrate the “landmark anniversary” include “Jubilee Prayer Walk, which will take place around the world where RCCG has a presence on July 31.”

Championed by the youths, it will be “a time to pray and praise.”

They said seven “prayer huts have been created for people who desire secluded places to pray at different locations on the campground during the convention.

“Free training in technology and digital education to empower thousands of people. 70,000 people will be trained within one year…”

“Different sporting competitions and free feeding for millions of people.”

They added that over the last 70 years, the RCCG “has taken the gospel of the Kingdom of God to more than 197 nations and territories of the world with millions of souls saved” and has been committed to human capital development with “Church” Social Responsibility, gulping over half-a-billion naira year.

-The Nation

KN