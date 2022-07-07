Renewables pioneer Juliet Davenport appointed Energy Institute President

Hits: 5

RENEWABLE energy pioneer Juliet Davenport has become the new President of the Energy Institute, EI.

Formally appointed by members at the professional membership body’s Annual General Meeting, the founder of Good Energy succeeds former National Grid CEO Steve Holliday FREng FEI, and will be President for the next three years.

Following her appointment, Juliet Davenport said: “For me, sustainable energy is a life’s passion and I’m honoured to have been appointed as President of the Energy Institute, one of our industry’s oldest and most respected professional bodies.

“The EI and its Council under the stewardship of my predecessor Steve Holliday have moved in exactly the right direction, with a new strategic purpose focused on accelerating the global just transition to net zero.

“Revolutions require new mindsets and new voices. It’s not the first time the energy industry and its people have changed the world but, more than anything, the EI’s goal of attracting, developing and equipping the diverse future energy workforce is critical.

“I’m used to challenging accepted thinking, and that is exactly what I plan to do in my new role so that the EI, with its tremendous member and volunteer base, not only stays relevant but becomes a leader in combatting the climate crisis.”

Increasing the diversity of skills and experience on Council, bp’s Senior Vice President Engineering Aleida Rios FEI has been appointed Vice President and Equinor’s Senior Vice President of Emerging & Future Business, Lisa Rebora FEI, joins as Chair of the Scientific and Technical Advisory Committee.

Energy Institute CEO, Nick Wayth CEng FEI, said: “In the year we implement a new strategy for the Energy Institute, I’m grateful to be guided and supported by such a talented Council.

“It’s of particular pride to me that the Council remains one of the most diverse on record, with more than half the Council being female and representing the breadth of the energy sector.

“Steve Holliday as President has been a pillar of support to the EI, and I’m equally confident of the same from Juliet Davenport as we accelerate our efforts to deliver the energy transition and manage the ongoing energy crisis.”

KN