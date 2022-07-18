Residents displaced as floods take over Yobe communities

SEVERAL communities under Gulani local government area of Yobe State have been ravaged by floods, forcing residents to desert their homes.

The flood was caused by river overflow following a persistent rainfall on Sunday which lasted for more than 14 hours across many locations in the state, Daily Trust gathered.

A resident of Bularafa town, Mbaya Bularafa, told our reporter that many houses, including food items and farmlands, were eroded by the flood.

Bularafa lamented that people comprised of women and children were trapped in the flood but were rescued by local swimmers.

He called on the government and other relevant agencies to come to their aid.

The District Head of Bularafa Town in Gulani local government, Yerima Maina confirmed the incident and said the communities affected include; Bularafa, Ngurum, Bumsa, and Bara communities all in Gulani local government area.

When contacted, the Executive Secretary of Yobe State Emergency Management Agency, Dr. Mohammed Goje said he had mobilised his team to the scene and will update our reporter with necessary information later.

-Daily Trust

