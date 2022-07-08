Residents groan as fuel scarcity paralyses commuting in Lagos

Hits: 8

MOST commuting Nigerians in Lagos were left stranded on Friday at various pick up point as fuel scarcity continues to bit harder.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the fuel scarcity had lingered for a week leaving commuters struggling to board few vehicles available for commuting, thereby impacting negatively on economic and social life.

The situation is most distressing as activities for the 2022 Eid-el-Kabir celebration are at the peak.

For instance, the long stretch of Iyana Oworo down to Lagos/Ibadan expressway and inner roads were partially blocked due to few filling stations dispensing fuel to long queue of motorists anxiously waiting to buy fuel.

There is also the issue of hike in transport fares for both intra and inter state commuting under the guise of fuel scarcity and the volume of people going to different destinations for the Sallah holidays.

The fare from Iyana Oworo to Berger which was formerly between N200 and N300 was increased to N500, while from popular 7up bus stop to Mowe, formerly N300, was increased to between N600 and N700.

The inter state commuting was not left out as transport fare from Lagos to neighbouring towns like Sagamu, Ijebu-Ode, which was formerly between N1,500 to N2,000, from Berger had been increased to N4,000 among others.

Mr Hafiz Taofeek said the fuel and transporta situation is having a toll on preparations for the sallah celebrations especially in terms of purchasing food items and movement from one location to the other.

He appealed to governments to look into the situation and find solutions to the situation as well as the causes.

A Veterinary Doctor, Mr Olakunle told NAN about his unpleasant experience commuting from Lagos to a neighbouring Ogun Community, Asese.

My experience commuting today had been terrible, I was expected to keep an appointment outside Lagos around Asese in Ogun State, and after spending 3 hours in the traffic, I had to turn back.

“I had to call my client to inform him of my decision to turn back because I won’t be able to make it down for my next trip.

“On my way back to Lagos, I spent another two hours in the traffic, now I am on my way to Akure for an engagement.

“We need the intervention of government so that the Muslim faithfuls can enjoy the Sallah holidays,” he said.

Another commuter, Miss Funmi Adegbola, said that almost all the inner and access roads in Lagos were not immuned to the traffic snarl being experienced on the major roads

“i have terrible experiences today; I left home around 1.30 p.m on getting to Anthony Village, there was a downpour which caused traffic snarl due to flash floods.

“It took about 3 hours to get to Otedola bridge from Anthony Village. Aside the traffic, the bus fares were increased astronomically and I think this is not fair on us.

“This hardship is getting to us because almost every essential item is on the high side, things are very expensive now,” she said.

Mr Femi Adeoya told NAN that Lagos had been hectic in recent days adding that the situation needed government attention.

“Government needs to bring sanity in Lagos because things are not working as they should; the transport system in Lagos has been a mono system.

“Lagos is supposed to be a Mega City as claimed, but it is turning to something else, now Lagos has been ranked as the second worst city to live in the world.

“The government should review the mass transit bus arrangements which is almost collapsing; today many commuters have been left stranded at the bus stop.

“In developed countries, their governments do ensure they took charge of the city transportation, but Nigeria has yet to look in such direction,” he said.

Mr Tunde Babalola, told NAN that it was difficult for him to get a bus from Ikotun to Cele Bustop ,and when a bus came, it was a struggle to get into it.

According to him, when he got to Cele, transiting from there to Oshodi was another hurdle and it took in two hours of standing at the bus stop before he could get into a bus to his destination.

For Mrs Sarah Ejiogu, a Civil Servant, she said she had to get into 4 different buses before getting to Iganmu, her place of work,

“Ordinarily, I get a straight bus from Ikeja to Costain but today, I had to keep breaking my journey because the buses were not available and I must be at work.

“I took a bus from Ogba where I reside to Ikeja, another to Maryland, then to Ojuelegba and got another to Costain.

“The drivers complained of non availability of fuel and log quing time at the filling stations.

“It is becoming unbeareable.

“Government should please help the situation,” Ejiogu lamented. (NAN)

