Russia responds to Sri Lanka’s appeal to President Putin for fuel

Hits: 6

TWO representatives from a Russian oil company arrived in Sri Lanka on Thursday.

They arrived the country following an appeal by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin for fuel supplies, an official from the Power and Energy Ministry said.

However, the visit from the two representatives from two Russian companies came less than a day after Rajapaksa spoke to Putin by phone, seeking assistance.

“Had a very productive telecon with the #Russia President, Vladimir Putin. While thanking him for all the support extended by his govt to overcome the challenges of the past, I requested an offer of credit support to import fuel to #lka in defeating the current econ challenges,’’ Rajapaksa tweeted.

Rajapaksa said he appealed to Putin to resume Aroflot flights to Sri Lanka.

Aeroflot had suspended its commercial flights on June 4 to Colombo after a leased aircraft operated by the airline was grounded due to a court order sought by a company in Ireland, which owns the aircraft.

Subsequently, the court vacated the order on the aircraft, enabling its departure, but Aeroflot had not resumed flights to Sri Lanka, resulting in a heavy blow on the tourism industry.

The main opposition parties had accused Rajapaksa of delaying an appeal to Russia fuel assistance, they argued that, due to pressure from the U.S. government, Sri Lanka had delayed its appeal.

Sri Lanka is stuck in an economic crisis, with foreign exchange unavailable to purchase fuel, gas, medicines and food supplies.

Meanwhile, the country had sought assistance from the International Monetary Fund and is currently awaiting a response for a bail-out package. (dpa/NAN)