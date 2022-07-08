Sanwo-Olu commits to improving socioeconomic strength of women through WAPA initiatives

Hits: 3

GOV. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has pledged his commitment to improving the social-economic strength of women in Lagos State under its organised Micro-Enterprise Support Initiative through the Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation (WAPA).

Sanwo-Olu made the assertion at a Micro-Enterprise Support Initiative event for indigent and vulnerable residents across Lagos communities which held on Thursday at the Skills Acquisition Centre, Isheri-Olowora, Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by Mrs Folasade Sherifat Jaji, Secretary to the Lagos State Government, said the programme was directed at alleviating the plight of the beneficiaries.

According to him, it is initiated in order to enable beneficiaries of the programme to live qualitative lives with a sense of self-worth, respect and dignity in the state.

“One of such social intervention strategies by the State Government is to uplift many people from going down the drains, even as it fulfills the manifesto of the All Progressive Congress, for a greater Lagos.

“Women have a very crucial and central role to play in shaping the society at the social, economic and political levels. It has been said that, ‘a woman with a voice is a strong woman’.

“The programme is directed at alleviating the plights of beneficiaries, being directed toward their financial independence as contributors to economic sustainability and development of Lagos State.

“Hence, the need to build that pedestal of success which our women represent, as vessel for social development and progress aid to fostered economic growth,” she added.

Speaking at the event, Mrs Cecelia Dada, Commissioner for WAPA, said that the intervention programme by the State Government was crucial at this period, when nations, private sector and civil societies, clamour for better ways to eradicate poverty.

She emphasised that the ministry, in line with its vision to sustainably reduce poverty in Lagos State, will continue to initiate, embark and sustain programmes and activities to support indigents and vulnerable women in the state.

“WAPA is very passionate about the plight of women in Lagos State, especially at the grassroots level and has made concerted efforts to empower them through its numerous programmes.”

According to her, this laudable initiative has a wide spectrum of vocations considered for empowerment including industrial milling machines, sewing machines, professional hair dryers, barbing kits with generators.

“Our vision is to have highly resourceful women who groom formidable youths towards a progressive Lagos, accelerate women empowerment, using local economic developmental strategies, which is the corner – stone for sustainable National development.

“Other are sterilisng sets, barbecue grillers and toasters, industrial ovens, table-top gas cookers, pop-corn making machines, amongst other appliances are being given to indigents and budding business men and women all for free.

“Today’s beneficiaries are drawn from various faith-based groups, students of the 20 Skills Acquisition Centres across the state, vulnerable women and indigents from the 20 Local Government/ 37 LCDA, Lagos State Operations Coordinating Unit Register (LASOCO) and Artisans from various associations.

“We have established 20 functional skills acquisition centers under our supervision where no fewer than 20 vocations such as hairdressing/cosmetology, catering/hotel management, computer training, textile designing/hats making/beads stringing and barbing.

“Others are printing technology, shoe making and leather-works, furniture and woodwork, welding, block/ tile laying, adult literacy, to mention but a few, are being taught for a period of six months to one year,” she added.

The WAPA commissioner noted that participants were awarded certificates at the end of the training, to enable them access the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund for loans to support their businesses.

While congratulating the beneficiaries, Dada urged them to use the equipment wisely by creating wealth for themselves and their families, create employment for unemployed youths and contribute to the growth of the state’s economy.

She, however, warned them not to attempt selling the equipment but rather apply them in the trade conscientiously and be focused on progress to financial independence, which will certainly not be obscured.

NAN also reports that beneficiaries of the trainings at the ceremony were given free work tools relating to their respective trades, as means to enhance high productivity and economic growth.

The participants were selected from the Lagos State Social Register domiciled in the Ministry of Economic Planning and Budget, graduands of the Lagos State Ministry of WAPA Skills Acquisition Centres, as well as the various Community Development platforms across the state. (NAN)

