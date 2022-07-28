Save Nigeria from imminent collapse, Nwuche urges National Assembly

A former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Chibudum Nwuche, has urged the National Assembly to urgently intervene to stop the current drift of the nation towards imminent collapse.

Nwuche, in a statement Wednesday, said the country is now characterised by unprecedented insecurity with the continued killings and abduction of citizens by terrorists and bandits.

He urged the federal parliamentarians to focus their attention on the issue of security and bring those who have failed the nation to book.

He said the survival of the nation is at stake with citizens unable to travel, the naira plummeting against the dollar, a sickening economy, youth unemployment and unimaginable suffering of Nigerians in the midst of plenty.

“The international image of our country has reached such low ebb on account of our economic difficulties caused by poor governance,” he said.

-Daily Trust

KN