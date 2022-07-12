Hits: 19

MS Roseline Yuhe, Proprietor and Lead teacher, Berries World School Bwari, FCT has tasked parents on home schooling their children and wards to help them succeed and further improve their intellect.

Yuhe spoke in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to her, having smart and intelligent children needs more than limiting learning to the walls of the school but practical efforts from parents.

She said that if parents helped their children believe that they could learn and grow their intelligence, then the child or children truly could appreciate it.

Yuhe noted that children who received support from their parents performed excellently at school, adding that the task was beyond employing a lesson teacher but dedicating time to improve child intelligence.

She said: “It has worked for me and that is what gives me confidence that no child is a dull child, they only have major different intelligence.

” A Mathematical intelligent child is no less than a spatial intelligence child. Both are very intelligent in their giftedness and should be encouraged to grow.

” If you want your children to be smart students, don’t limit learning to the walls of the school.

” Although the skills they learn in school is crucial to their intellectual and social growth, your child needs your help to open up the world of ideas.

She said their renewed joy in discovery would transfer to their schoolwork, so they would boost their academic achievements too.

” Take turns reading with your older child or children, establish a family reading time when everyone reads their book and read for toddlers.

The proprietor urged parents to demonstrate the importance of reading by filling your home with printed materials, including newspapers.”

Yuhe added that parents must show enthusiasm for their children’s interests and encourage them to explore subjects that fascinated them.

The proprietor noted that parents should try to encourage a child to express his or her opinion, talk about their feelings and make positive choices.

She added that children can be allowed to select their extracurricular activities, as well as asked to make an input on family decisions which she added would further excite them to know that their input is valued.

She also advised parents to provide younger children with play opportunities that supported different kinds of learning styles.

This, she explained, included listening and visual learning items, sorting and sequencing items.

” Supplies that encourage open-ended play such as blocks, will develop your child’s creative expression and problem-solving skills as they build, ” she said.

Yuhe however, cautioned against believing and being convinced that intelligence is a fixed, unchanging trait but charged parents to be opened to new windows of development for success.

She reiterated that all children can learn when parents and teachers use their strength to the best of their ability to ensure that childrens’ weaknesses were no longer noticeable.

” The miracle is in believing in each child’s giftedness and helping them to learn, and improve in the areas of their weaknesses with a lesser focus on their strength and growth.

” In the end, you’ll begin to notice a turning point and spectacular results in the child that has already been sentenced to the dull center by someone who was not part of the child’s creation.” (NAN)

