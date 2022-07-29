Security guard docked for alleged burglary

A 25-year-old security guard, Sunday Agada, was on Friday arraigned before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for alleged burglary and stealing of cell phones worth N1.697 million.

The defendant, who resides at No. 16, Nojimi St., Mashalashi Bus Stop, Alagbado in Lagos State, is standing trial on a four-count charge of conspiracy, burglary, stealing and unlawful entry.

He, however, pleaded not guilty before Magistrate O. A. Teluwo.

The prosecutor, Insp Raphael Donny, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on June 13, at Ogba Multipurpose Complex, Ikeja.

He alleged that Agada and others currently at large, burgled a shop that belongs to one Mrs Winner Erebor.

According to the prosecutor, the defendant stole different brands of foreign used phones worth N1.697 million.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 307, 287, 309 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Teluwo granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100, 000 with one surety in like sum.

She adjourned the case until Aug. 15 for trial. (NAN)

C.E