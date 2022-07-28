 Stakeholders consent to privacy law for Nigeria

…as World Bank tasks FG on data protection

NO fewer than 250 stakeholders, Wednesday, unanimously gave their nod to the steps towards enacting a principal Data Protection law for Nigeria.

Rising from a two-day Policy Dialogue on Nigeria’s Data Protection law, held in Abuja, the participants were of the view that a data protection law for the country was long overdue.

The policy dialogue, convened by the Nigeria Data Protection Bureau, with support from Nigeria Digital Identification for Development, ID4D, project, had in attendance, representatives of relevant public institutions, the private sector and civil society.

At the event, Shubham Chaudhuri, World Bank’s Country Director to Nigeria, charged the Nigerian government to take urgent steps towards enacting a Data Protection Law for Nigeria.

Chaudhuri, who described digital identification as key to unlocking the potentials of nations, argued that a data protection law was critical for Nigeria.

“Digital identification is key to unlocking the potential of nations. A data protection law is very critical for Nigeria. Nigeria’s potential for a digital economy is high. We are hopeful that Nigeria will be able to enact a data data protection and privacy law soon.”

Also, Professor Isa Ali Pantami, minister for Communication and Digital Economy, commended the Nigeria Digital ID4D project for supporting the event, describing data protection as very important for the country.

According to him, “data has become a highly sought commodity and more people are concerned about how their data is stored, processed, and transmitted.”

Represented by the Director General, National Identity Management Commission, Aliyu Aziz, the Minister argued that a Data Protection Law would provide legal basis for challenging unlawful use of data.

Adding his voice, Vincent Olatunji, national commissioner and chief executive officer, Nigeria Data Protection Bureau, assured that the proposed law will help to secure the data of citizens.

Also, Musa Odole Solomon, project coordinator, Nigeria Digital Identification for Development project, said Data Protection was a constitutional matter, even as he made a case for a principal privacy law for Nigeria.

Solomon highlighted the benefits of digital identification, adding that the drive for citizens’ enrolment for National Identity Number, makes timely enactment of the law expedient.

“It is one thing to collate citizens’ data, and another to ensure that such data is utilized in a responsible manner. This can only be achieved through proper legislation. We need to continue to enhance the trust of the people. We must assure citizens of the security of their data.”

Assuring stakeholders of the commitment of the National Assembly to enact a Data Protection Law for Nigeria, Senator Yakubu Oseni, chairman, Senate Committee on Information Communication Technology and Cyber Security, said the National Assembly was willing to enact a privacy law for Nigeria.

Dora Amahian, Nigeria Immigration Service, represented by Acting Deputy Comptroller General, in charge of Planning, Research and Statistics; National Population Commission, represented by the Director General, Ugoeze Patience Mbagwu, National Information Technology Development Agency, National Pension Commission, and several other public institutions took turns to justify the need for a data protection legislation for the country.

Private sector and civil society actors all spoke in favour of a Data Protection Law for Nigeria.

Highlights of the event were panel discussions, break-out sessions, plenary, among others.

Nigeria Digital Identification for Development (ID4D) project is a Nigerian project, jointly funded by The World Bank, European Investment Bank and French Development Agency.

A.I