Standstill in horror Lagos-Ibadan highway traffic￼

Hits: 2

THESE are not the best of times for Lagos in-bound and out-bound motorists through the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

They are having it hellish at the entering the city and going out at the Kara end of the Long Bridge.

The traffic build-up, which began early last week following the display of rams and cows by merchants close to the dual-carraige highway ahead the Eid celebration, compounded the situation.

The situation worsened when the failed portion of the road at OPIC U-Turn went bad barely days after Julius Berger moved to carry out remedial rehabilitation.

The gashes created on that portion of the Road narrow the three-lane highway to one, thus extending the traffic beyond The Punch newspaper for in-bound commuters.

Julius Berger had closed the Ojota Toll -Gate end of the road by half from Otedola Bridge to pave the way for the completion of the highway.

Works and Housing Minister Babatunde Fashola listed the road among those to be inaugurated before the end of the year by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Traffic officers have been having it hectic following the bedlam created by impatient motorists who drive against traffic.

As of the time of filing this report, the trip from The Punch newspapers to the Secretariat, Alausa was 2 hours, 30 minutes.

-The Nation

KN