Stop patronizing counterfeit electrical parts dealers, Eaton warns

By Anthony Isibor.

EATON, a global power management company, has warned the public to refrain from patronizing fake electrical parts dealers as the use of such products could lead to equipment failure and explosion.

It made the call at an anti-counterfeit sensitisation exercise organized for trade partners and end-users at the Jankara Electrical market located in Lagos.

The exercise, which sought to educate both resellers and users on how to identify at-risk and suspect packaging, extraneous marks or labelling, lookalikes, non-compliant and counterfeit products, said that counterfeit electrical products can result in a higher risk of failure or malfunction.

It noted also that “Such failures may result in electrical shock, overheating, or short circuits, leading to equipment failure, fires, or explosions that can cost lives and cause considerable property damage.

Through this initiative, Eaton reinforces its commitment to thwarting counterfeiting through the education and training of all relevant stakeholders in the product supply chain.

Kunmi Odunoku, Marketing Manager for Eaton in West Africa, while speaking at the sensitization campaign, stated that although counterfeit products may appear like the original, there are unable to meet minimum performance specifications.

“Counterfeiting is a prevalent industry issue that poses a threat to lives and properties. The sourcing practices of independent resellers and brokers put customers at a higher risk of receiving used, altered, reconditioned, or potentially counterfeit products. Counterfeit product manufacturers rely on deception and prices that are below market levels to find their way into our homes, businesses, and electrical infrastructure,” he said.

“Counterfeits, re-labelled, and non-compliant products pose a significant safety hazard to the electrical industry exposing users to risk. Recently, the proliferation of the market with sophisticated counterfeit products has resulted in a need to caution and educate resellers on how to identify these counterfeit products,” Kunmi said.

According to him, Eaton continues to pursue every means possible to stop the illegal activity of counterfeiting while making the industry and public more aware of this critical safety concern. By increasing education on counterfeit identification, Eaton hopes to empower more people to make the right choice of purchasing authentic electrical products.

Apr. 06 2022 @ 17:28 GMT