Sultan calls for special prayers to end Nigeria’s challenges

THE the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General, Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI), Dr Sa’ad Abubakar, has urged Muslims to offer special prayers for God’s intervention for an end to the challenge facing the country.

The call is contained in a statement issued by Dr Khalid Aliyu, Secretary-General, JNI, on Thursday in Kaduna.

Abubakar also urged Nigerian pilgrims in Saudi Arabia to pray for Nigeria and its leaders on Arafat day.

“If we don’t humble ourselves to the Almighty Allah, an end to these orgy of violence seems not insight.

“I implore us all to dedicate special prayers against all these menace and the hydra-headed calamities of insecurity, poverty, high cost of living and corruption occurring in Nigeria,” he added.

The Sultan also sought for prayers as the 2023 general elections approach.

“Similarly, with 2023 general elections fast approaching, we need to also seek Allah’s apt intervention for stability, security, peace and development of Nigeria.

“As people of faith, we must submit ourselves to Allah, especially that all efforts geared towards restoration of peace and order seems to defy solutions.

“We reiterate the need for fervent prayers for peaceful and smooth political transition, and an end to the varied socio-economic challenges,” he added. (NAN)

