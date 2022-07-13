Teenager docked for stealing cellphone

A teenager, Angel Audu was on Wednesday docked in an Upper Customary Court in Kafanchan, Kaduna state, for allegedly stealing a cellphone worth N33, 000.

The police charged Audu with two counts of criminal trespass and theft, contrary to provisions of sections 337 and 270 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law. He pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Esther Bishen, told the court that the complainant, Genesis Joseph reported the matter at the Police Station in Kafanchan on June 21.

Bishen said the defendant entered the complainant’s shop and stole her Itel phone, worth N33, 000.

She added that the defendant confessed that he stole the cellphone.

The judge, Mr George Gwani, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N20, 000 and one surety in like sum.

Gwani adjourned the matter until July 20 for hearing. NAN)

