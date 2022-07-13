TEXEM UK warns of emerging cyber-security threats in Nigeria

Hits: 4

NIGERIA organisations have been warned of emerging cyber-security threats that may affect their organisational existence unless they are tackled with strategic data-driven solutions.

In a statement on TEXEM’s website, its Director (Special Projects), Caroline Lucas on Wednesday, said the firm urged the organisations to avail themselves of its programme for effective and efficient solutions.

The programme comes up at The Wheatbaker Hotel, Ikoyi, Lagos on July 20 and July 21.

The statement identified 17 challenges facing Nigerian organisations while assuring that the U.K. firm would make its expertise available in tackling these challenges.

It stressed that challenges organisations in Nigeria presently face include;

the unprecedented worldwide pandemic occasioned by the novel coronavirus and the Russia-Ukraine war that has affected every country on earth.

The statement also mentioned the high level of physical and cyber insecurity, spiralling inflation, and supply chain disruption.

“Conventional organisational models are failing, and effectively inspiring a remote workforce remains challenging.

“The others are low national cohesion, dramatic forex fluctuations, low or negative real GDP (inflation-adjusted) and, by extension, low customer demand.

“Also, dwindling government and business revenue, higher costs, low morale of staff and the citizen, diminishing productivity and low level of national competitiveness when benchmarked with others,” it explained.

The statement listed additional challenges such as the high level of talent exodus and political unrest, the upcoming election in 2023 and likely changes in monetary and fiscal policies.

It asserted that the forthcoming programme would equip leaders and participants with requisite strategic insights to stimulate innovative thinking further.

The statement added that the programme would encourage evidence-based decision-making and help organisations thrive despite Nigeria’s challenging operating context.

It announced that the programme is designed to meet the strategic leadership needs of executives rather than analysts looking to expand their technical skills.

The statement indicated that the central focus of the coming programme is Data-Driven Decision Making For Effective And Efficient Achievement Of Organisational Goals.

It added that the programme would help optimise how organisations are led, compete, and ultimately unlock scarce value.

The statement affirmed that the programme is actionable and would profer solutions to the contextual realities that organisations operating in Nigeria currently face.

“Through our services, TEXEM has collaborated with hundreds of organisations in the U.K. and Africa and helped them achieve their goals efficiently and effectively to overcome adversity and achieve prosperity,” it said.

The statement emphasized that Nigerian participants would overcome biases, make more confident decisions and have more successful organisational outcomes by availing themselves of opportunities through the programme.

It added that the leaders would be more dynamic, responsive, and strategic and help their organisations outperform rivals.

The statement affirmed that executives would learn how to utilise data to do more with less.

“Nigerian leaders will optimise their leadership quotient through data-driven insights on how to inspire high-performance behaviour, facilitating retention and optimising performance.

“Leaders would learn from examples such as Google, Amazon and Starbucks, who have successfully harnessed data for effective and efficient achievement of goals,” it explained.

The statement asserted that participants would also learn the consequences of poor data utilisation.

It said the leaders and the organisation’s capability on how to utilise data to satisfy diverse competing stakeholder needs would ultimately be enhanced.

“Importantly, this programme aligns with the strategic intent of all Nigerian organisations’ goal of consistently achieving profitable growth.

“It would enhance all organisations’ ability to turn challenges into opportunities,” the statement