Towards collective decision on petrol subsidy, Nigeria’s economy￼

FOR political reasons, especially to keep the current government in power, the decision to stop the payment of subsidies has remained elusive and the rise of the cost of the scheme, believed to be in favour of the masses is now the leading cause of their adversity. This decision to retain subsidy was taken to the detriment of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

Nigeria’s Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) currently runs on two forms of subsidy; the first is the payment of difference between the actual pump price of PMS, which is arrived at after calculating the landing cost and the extant margins. The other is the cost of transportation (about N10) paid on every litre to ensure that the price of PMS is similar across the country.

To put in perspective, in Nigeria’s 2022 budget, capital expenditure stands at N5.4 trillion while subsidy payment stands at N4 trillion. That’s about 74 per cent of the capital budget.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) had projected that fuel subsidy will rise to N5 trillion. By implication, Nigeria may be spending more on subsidies than on capital projects. Sadly, no government has paid more on subsidy than the sitting Nigerian President – President Muhammadu Buhari.

From 2015 when the government came to power to 2019, Nigeria spent over N10 trillion on subsidy payment. The cost for 2021 to 2022, is about N5.5 trillion, bringing the payment to about N15 trillion in about eight years.

These developments persist at a time Nigeria’s economy is struggling and currently inundated with yearly widening budget deficits, rising inflation rate which has worsened prices of food items and other products, high foreign exchange challenge, unemployment rate standing at 33.3 per cent, debt burden and a period when president Muhammadu Buhari has already approached the National Assembly to borrow N965.42 billion from the domestic market to fund the deficit in the 2022 budget.

On the flip side of these daunting challenges, in a liberal market, no one subsidises transportation costs of goods they do not enjoy. Asking a Coke consumer in Lagos to pay a certain amount because of someone who lives in Adamawa for instance does not add up. That’s what Nigeria does through bridging claims. Average daily consumption is about 70 million litres. In a year, bridging claims hit about N255.5 billion.

There are implications and consequences for this misalignment. The fact that the country did not know the actual PMS consumption raises dust and in fact pegs question marks on the much trumpeted commitment of Nigeria to transparency and accountability in the extractive sector. This is because by claiming an additional one million (naira or dollars or barrels), a few government officials will be smiling to the bank while the country borrows more. Before and from the days of late General Abacha till now, the country’s refineries were bottlenecks to personal gains.

Reportedly, importing petroleum products provided more personal gain for government officials and keeping the refineries idle meant that they can do whatever they want with the 445,000 barrels of crude that’s allocated to the refineries daily.

It is important to note that all petroleum products except PMS are price-deregulated. Sadly, PMS constitutes more than 75 per cent of white products demand as consumer reliance on PMS for transportation and power generation fuel. This ordinarily makes the price-deregulated PMS market a significant challenge. Some stakeholders therefore believe that a phased deregulation could be a leeway.

Under a deregulated market, where petroleum products are eventually refined locally, the fund being spent by the government on subsidy will provide succour for the economy, enable states to thrive and aid industrial and infrastructure development. This will in turn provide employment, enable the country to export petroleum products, reduce borrowing and douse the