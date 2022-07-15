Traditional ruler tasks tertiary institutions on skills-driven curriculum

THE District Head of Anjida, Akwanga Local Government Area, Nasarawa State, Benjamin Waziri, has urged tertiary institutions in the country to make their curriculum skills-driven.

Waziri, who made the call during a stakeholders meeting on Thursday, identified unemployment as a major cause of crime and insecurity in the country.

He said that acquiring skills during tertiary education would make many graduates to become self-employed.

The district head described the over reliance on governnment for employment as old-fashioned and under-developing.

The traditional ruler further stated that the socio-economic fortunes of the youth would be enhanced if they left school skilled.

”This will make the certificates more valuable. It will also reduce crime and insecurity in our society.

“Graduates who acquire entrepreneurial skills in school will be adequately prepared for the larger society.

” Let’s teach out students to do things with their hands. This will help to tackle the high level of unemployment in the country,” he said.

Waziri commended the Nasarawa State Government for constructing the Nunku-Agyaga road, describing it as a good omen to the people.

He further urged the state government to award contracts for the construction of roads linking Abban, Akkah, Addeh, Anjida through Rinzel.

”These roads will reduce the hardships being faced by our farmers and other users, especially during the rainy season,” he said.

The traditional ruler also used the meeting to urge the people to register and obtain their voter cards, to exercise their franchise in the 2023 election.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting was attended by representatives of security agencies, religious groups, community leaders and other stakeholders.(NAN)

C.E