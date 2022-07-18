Training boosts confidence during operations, wartime – Army

THE Chief of Training (Army), Maj.-Gen. Abdulsalam Ibrahim, says the continuous training of personnel in peacetime helps to breed confidence in them during operations and wartime.

He said this at the opening of the Army Headquarters Garrison (AHQ Gar) Operations Planning Cadre 2022, on Monday in Abuja.

Ibrahim, represented by the Deputy Chief of Training (Exercises), Brig.-Gen. Valentine Okoro, said the Army prioritise training to enhance the capacity and confidence of personnel in confronting current and emerging security challenges.

He hailed the commander of AHQ Garrison for implementing all scheduled training activities for the year with utmost enthusiasm.

“There is no gainsaying that personnel’s training in peacetime breeds confidence during operations and wartime.

“It is in this regard that the theme of this year’s cadre, “Capacity Building and Whole-Nation-Approach: Key to Winning Fight Against Insurgency and Terrorism in Nigeria”, strongly emphasises the core of the COAS’ Vision.

“The COAS vision is to have “A Professional Nigerian Army Ready to Accomplish Assigned Missions Within a Joint Environment In Defence Of Nigeria.”

“The timing of this training is impeccable as it is coming when our dear nation needs this holistic approach against myriad security challenges,’’ he said.

Ibrahim urged the participants, drawn from across the services, other security agencies and civil organisations to derive maximum benefits from it.

The training include series of lectures, interactive sessions, film shows and hands-on to acquaint the participants with fundamental knowledge of the whole-nation-approach to security issues.

The Garrison Commander, AHQ Garrison, Maj. -Gen. Kabir Garba, said the 2022 operations planning Cadre was designed to reflect the current security situation in the country.

Garba, who was represented by the Garrison Training Officer, Brig.-Gen. Adeleye Lawal, said it was part of efforts to build the capacity of operational level commanders to stem the situation.

He said that the whole-nation-approach to addressing insecurity encompasses all sectors and facets required to win the fight against terrorism and insurgency.

According to him, the training will involve recap of the practical aspects taught the participants before now as military officers.

“This operational training will assist in opening up our minds and getting out to the desired level, because you are the ones that will move these operations to a conclusive end.

“There is no gain saying that your presence here is highly needed and it is motivational even as we expect more people to join,’’ he said. (NAN)

A.I