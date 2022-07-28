CRISTIANO Ronaldo has told Manchester United he wants to be freed of his contract in order to play for a Champions League side but United have reiterated that they don’t want to sell the 37-year-old Portugal forward.

Barcelona are close to beating Chelsea to the signing of Jules Kounde, 23, after agreeing a 50m euro fee with Sevilla for the France defender.

Ajax have raised their asking price for 22-year-old Brazil winger Antony, who has been linked with Manchester United, from £68m to £84m.

A deal for Liverpool’s 30-year-old Brazil forward Roberto Firmino to move to Juventus is reportedly “very close”.

The move could put a stop to Juventus’ pursuit of Chelsea’s Germany striker Timo Werner, 26, and Manchester United’s France forward Anthony Martial, 26.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has blocked Werner from leaving the club because he wants the forward as part of his squad for this season.

Barcelona are in talks with Chelsea for a double deal to sign Spain defenders Cesar Azpilicueta, 32, and Marcos Alonso, 31, from the Stamford Bridge side and are confident a deal will soon be agreed.

France international Paul Pogba, 29, could miss the 2022 World Cup depending on which course of action is taken to treat the Juventus midfielder’s knee injury.

Spain left-back Alex Grimaldo, 26, has become an option for Manchester City, with Benfica setting a price of 20m euros for his transfer.

Bournemouth have agreed a £15m deal to sign Middlesbrough‘s 23-year-old English midfielder Marcus Tavernier.

Nottingham Forest are interested in 30-year-old Real Betis and Portugal midfielder William Carvalho.

Nuno Tavares’ loan move from Arsenal to Atalanta is in doubt after the Italian side refused the Gunners’ request for a straight loan with an option to buy the 22-year-old Portuguese left-back.

Manchester United are still hopeful of signing 25-year-old Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona.

De Jong has told his Barca team-mates that he has no intention of leaving the Nou Camp this summer, despite United’s pursuit.

Paris St-Germain made a late move for Italy striker Gianluca Scamacca, 23, before he completed his move to West Ham from Sassuolo.

Leeds United are in talks to extend 20-year-old Dutch winger Crysencio Summerville’s contract with the club.

