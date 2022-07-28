Transportation minister appoints Dantsoho as Chief of staff

Dr Abubakar Dantsoho, the newly appointed Chief of Staff, Ministry of Transportation.

THE Minister of Transportation, Mr Mu’azu Sambo has appointed Dr Abubakar Dantsoho, as his Chief of Staff.

This is contained in a statement issued on Thursday in Abuja by Mr Eric Ojiekwe, Director of Press and Public Relations of the ministry.

Sambo expressed optimism that the ministry would leverage on Dantsoho’s wealth of experience, excellent track records, and commitment to innovative approach to tackle the multifaceted challenges in the transportation sector.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Dantsoho holds a Ph.D. in Maritime Technology from Liverpool, John Moores University, UK and M.Sc in International Transport from University of Wales, Cardiff, UK.

The newly appointed chief of staff also acquired a B.Sc from the University of Maiduguri.

Dantsoho has been in the maritime industry for more than 25 years, with skills in Maritime Technology, Ports Management and Operations and Logistics, among others.

He was a one-time port manager of Onne Port in Rivers. (NAN)

C.E