Travel agent jailed 10 months for N1.5m French visa scam

Hits: 2

A Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday sentenced a 38-year-old travel agent, Bayo Oluwatobi, to 10 months imprisonment for N1.5million scam.

Magistrate Ibrahim Emmanuel, convicted Oluwatobi, who resides in Barnawa Kaduna following a guilty plea.

Emmanuel, however, gave the convict an option of N20, 000 fine.

He also ordered Isah to pay N1.5m as compensation to the nominal complainant, Frank Raymond.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Chidi Leo told the court that Oluwatobi fraudulently obtained N1.5million from the complainant under the pretence of obtaining a French visa and ticket for him.

Leo said Oluwatobi failed to deliver the ticket to enable Raymond to travel as planned.

The prosecutor noted that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 314 and 287 of the Penal Code of Kaduna State 2017.(NAN)

A.I