Tricyclist docked for allegedly stealing 15 bags of salt, 6 bags of rice

A 38-year-old commercial tricyclist, Musa Sani, was docked in a Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing 15 bags of salt and six bags of rice belonging to his customer.

The defendant, who resides in Lagos Street, Kaduna, is charged with two counts of breach of trust and theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Chidi Leo, told the court that the defendant committed the alleged offence on March 18 at Kawo Market Kaduna.

He alleged that the defendant stole 15 bags of salt and 6 bags of rice worth 243, 000 belonging to Hussaini Liman, the complainant..

The prosecutor told the court that the complainant paid the defendant to deliver the items to the motor park but he diverted the goods to an unknown destination.

The offence, he said, contravenes the provisions of sections 234 and 271 of the Penal Code of Kaduna State 2017.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Mr Ibrahim Emmanuel, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

He said that the sureties must be gainfully employed, and should show evidence of tax payment to the Kaduna State government to the court’s registrar.

The magistrate adjourned the case until Aug. 25 for hearing.

