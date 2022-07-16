Two escape death in Onitsha bank fire￼

TWO persons narrowly escaped death in a fire incident at one of the commercial banks in Onitsha Anambra state.

The fire was said to have emanated from heat in the generator located within the bank premises.

The Nation gathered that the incident caused commotion in the banking hall as customers scampered for safety, with some sustaining injuries.

“Some of customers sustained injury while running as some broke the glass windows to jump out. Luckily, two persons trapped in one of the offices were rescued by the police who arrived the scene shortly after,” one of the witnesses told our correspondent.Confirming the incident, Police spokesperson, Tochukwu Ikenga said the fire had been put off while the situation is being monitored.

He said, “Today 15/7/2022 at about 10:am, Anambra State Police Operatives rescued two victims of fire incident at UBA bank, opposite Ejison plaza main market, Onitsha.”

-The Nation

KN