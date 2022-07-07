U.S independent: U.S drawdown arm support to Ukraine hits $6.92bn

Hits: 7

By Kennedy Nnamani

THE United States, U.S, has announced her 14th drawdown of arms and equipment of $820 million to support Ukraine amidst Russian invasion.

In a press statement by Anthony J. Blinken, U.S Secretary of State on July 1, the U.S noted that while she prepares to commemorate her independence, “we remain committed to the independence, security, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Ukraine”.

Blinken confirmed that Ukrainians continue to face brutality highlighted by a recent attack that struck a shopping mall filled with civilians, noting that “United States continues to stand by them and their just cause”.

He announced that in “pursuant to a delegation of authority from the President, I am authorizing our 14th drawdown of arms and equipment from U.S. Department of Defense inventories for Ukraine’s self-defense since August 2021 of up to $50 million.”

He added that “this authorization, along with the Defense Department’s parallel announcement of $770 million in Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative funding, will bring total U.S. military assistance to Ukraine to more than $6.92 billion since Russia launched its brutal, unprovoked, full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24.”

While reassuring the U.S unequivocal support to the Ukrainian government and its citizens, Blinken stated that President Biden and his administration’s commitment to the Ukrainian people will not waver, and will continue to stand united with Ukraine.

KN