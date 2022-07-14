UN chief welcomes progress on talks over Ukraine grains exports

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has welcomed the progress between Russia and Ukraine on allowing the resumption of grains exports during UN-brokered talks in Türkiye as a ray of hope.

Guterres described the progress between the two countries as a “ray of hope to ease human suffering and alleviate hunger around the world”.

Guterres, while briefing correspondents at UN Headquarters in New York on Wednesday, said that a “critical step forward” had been taken to allow the “safe and secure export” of millions of tonnes of grains.

He said step had been taken to allow safe export of grains via the Black Sea but emphasised that no formal agreement had yet been signed between Russia and Ukraine.

The Government of Türkiye has been working with the UN to broker a deal for weeks.

This was after the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, saw a major rise in prices of grains, cooking oils, fuel and fertiliser, together with major supply chain issues across the world.

Much of the grains imported by developing countries comes from Ukraine, but since the invasion, the country’s Black Sea ports have been blockaded by Russia, including the crucial hub of Odesa.

“In a world darkened by global crises, today, at last, we have a ray of hope. A ray of hope to ease human suffering and alleviate hunger around the world.

“A ray of hope to support developing countries and the most vulnerable people. A ray of hope to bring a measure of much-needed stability to the global food system.”

The UN chief said that the UN had been represented at the negotiations in Istanbul by Humanitarian Affairs chief, Martin Griffiths, and Rebeca Grynspan, head of the UN Trade and Development agency, UNCTAD.

“Since the war started, I have been underlining the importance of having Ukraine’s food products and Russian food and fertilizer fully available in world markets.

“In the end, the aim of all parties is not just an agreement between the Russian Federation and Ukraine, but an agreement for the world,” he said.

He thanked Türkiye for its outstanding efforts convening the talks and saluted all participants for their work to secure an agreement for our common humanity.

He reminded that the war in Ukraine rages on, but the “hopeful news” from the Istanbul talks, “shows the importance of dialogue”.

Responding to questions from reporters, the secretary-general said that he hoped the first meeting in Istanbul would lead to another, “very soon”, potentially next week.

Asked about the wider possibility of a peace deal being reached between Russia and Ukraine to end the fighting, Guterres said there was still a “long way to go”, although Wednesday’s developments were an extremely encouraging sign. (NAN)

