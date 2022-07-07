UniAbuja promotes 44 to professorial rank

Hits: 8

THE Governing Council, University of Abuja, has approved the promotion of 44 academic staff to the rank of professors and associate professors.

This was disclosed in a statement issued in Abuja on Thursday, by Dr Habib Yakoob, Head, Information and University Relations.

The statement said the Council approved promotion of 22 staff to the rank of professors, 20 were promoted to the rank of associate professors and 2 staff to the rank of deputy bursar.

The promotions were considered and approved by Council at its 92nd and 93rd Regular Meetings, which held on March 30 and 31; June 28 and 29.

A breakdown of the promotion list showed that the academic staff were promoted across several disciplines.

There were 7 staff promoted in veterinary medicine; 4, Law; 3, Economics; 3, Biological Sciences; 2, Guidance and Counselling and 2, Mathematics.

The disciplines of other promoted staff include theatre arts, medical biochemistry, public administration, medicine, engineering, science and environmental education and geography.

Congratulating the staff, the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, said their promotion was a testimony to their continued dedication, hard work and discipline.

According to Na’Allah, the management, with the support and guidance of council, is determined to ensure that every staff gets promotion when due.

He said, “I must congratulate all our staff who have been promoted by Council at its 92nd and 93rd Regular meetings.

“No doubt, this is a demonstration of hard work, diligence and determination on their part. These are virtues we encourage and promote among our staff at the University of Abuja.

“I urge the staff to continue to work even harder because this rank is not the end of academic prowess.

“These positions call for more hard work, responsibility and breaking newer grounds. You must show that this is the beginning of greater things to come from you,” Na’Allah said. (NAN)

