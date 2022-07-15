UNICEF, WFP to support 500,000 insurgency victims in the North East

NO fewer than 500,000 people affected by conflicts would benefit from the £40 million resilience humanitarian and essential services support in Yobe and Borno States.

The UNICEF acting head of Maiduguri field office, Dr. Clement Adams stated this Thursday in Damaturu at the launch of £40 million resilience and essential services support in North East Nigeria.

He explained that the programme was aimed at strengthening the resilience of the vulnerable population through enhancing peace, increasing livelihood opportunities, and providing education, health, nutrition, child protection, and sanitation.

“The multi-year project will leverage ongoing humanitarian support in Bade local government area in Yobe State and Shani in Borno State, while also providing multi-sectoral interventions to address drivers of conflict and fragility.

“The project will support the strengthening of local governance structures to promote social cohesion through community-based processes and the capacity building of government partners.

“The new programme will focus on peacebuilding, governance capacity strengthening, sustainable livelihood creation, restoration of infrastructures and provision of life-saving services to 156,888 direct and 362,307 indirect beneficiaries in both LGA’S “Dr Agbessi Amewoa, the WFP Head of the Damaturu office, said the project is one out of the many projects WFP is implementing across the 17 local government areas in Yobe State.

-Daily Trust

KN