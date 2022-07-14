UZBEKISTAN Ministry of Justice on Thursday said the country has decided to exempt investors in special economic zones from paying income tax for up to ten years.

In a press release on Wednesday, the ministry said “under a presidential decree signed earlier this week, companies investing 15 million U.S. dollars or more will be exempted from paying income tax for 10 years.

“Those with investments from 5 million to 15 million dollars will be exempted for five years, while those with investments from 3 million to 5 million dollars will be exempted for three years.’’

According to the Uzbek State Statistic Committee, as of July 1, the number of enterprises and organizations with foreign capital in Uzbekistan’s special economic zones reached 14,353, with most of them from Russia, Turkey and China. (Xinhua/NAN)

A.I