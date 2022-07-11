WAFCON: Cameroon will not be an easy foe – Ogbonna

Hits: 4

THE reigning Africa Women Champions, Super Falcons says Cameroon, their quarter final opponents in the ongoing Africa Women Cup of Nations (WAFCON), will not be an easy foe to conquer.

Glory Ogbonna, a defender with the Falcons, stated this when she spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN ) on Monday, from the team’s base in Morocco.

She however said that the Falcons would overcome the Cameroonians in the match, scheduled for Thursday in Casablanca, Morocco.

According to her, “the Cameroon women team is a good team and they are also pursuing the ticket for the World Cup, as such, they will not be easy to defeat.

“They are a very good side and champions of the Africa Women football in their own right.”

She said the team’s aim was not only to qualify for the World Cup, but also to retain the Africa Women trophy.

“We remain focused and committed to securing the World Cup ticket and also win the Women trophy, for a record 10th time.

“What we are doing is just taking each game at a time and at the same time, correcting every of our mistakes in the matches,” she stated.

NAN reports that the Falcons on Sunday defeated the Burudians 4 – 0 to book a quarter final place with Cameroon.

The Nigerian team lost the first game 1-2 to South Africa and won their second game against Botswana 2 – 0. (NAN)

