We approach activities in Africa quite differently than Russia – U.S SETAF commander

MAJOR General Andrew M. Rohling, Commander of U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, distinguished the activities of the United States in Africa from that of Russia.

In a virtual press briefing yesterday about the African Lion 22, the SETAF commander claimed that the U.S prioritizes human rights, strives to uphold the law of armed conflict and believes in civilian control over the military.

He said that the U.S “emphasizes these issues in all our engagements and we like to lead by example. I would say that Russia probably does not do that.”

He added that the U.S always incorporates the rule of law in her training, while the Wagner Group negatively impacts and destabilizes Africa and elsewhere.

“I think countries that have experienced Wagner Group deployments within their borders found themselves to be a little bit poorer, a little bit weaker, and a little bit less secure,” he claimed.

He therefore highlighted that activities like the African Lion exercise aims to build capacity as well as the trusted, long-term relationships to address future challenges, which he said is “the difference between the United States and others that are operating here on the continent”.

While speaking on the U.S involvement in some African countries, which have recently experienced coups, Gen. Rohling clarified that the United States invests where her allies and partner countries’ values align.

This could be the justification of the General when he categorically stated that “the African Lion will not and is not being conducted in Western Sahara”.

However, he noted that it is a question of policy whether or not the United States Department of State and Department of Defense will, on a long-term plan, establish a base in Western Sahara.

