Why I’m different from other musicians, says Berri-Tiga￼

FAST-rising singer, Berri-Tiga has shared how he stands out from other upcoming singers and colleagues in the music industry.

In a recent chat, the rising star who hails from Benue state told The Nation that his style and genre of music distinguish him from others.

“My pattern, style, the way I look, and type of music stands me out among other musicians,” Berri-Tiga said.

Berri-Tiga, born Agada Blessed Obotu, started his musical journey in 2016 but went professional in 2021 after he had attended French Village International college in Badagry.

According to the rising star, he gets inspiration from his mood and environment.

Berri-Tiga also expressed his intention to feature top acts on the Nigerian music scene saying, “I would love to work with the likes of Wizkid, Burna Boy, Kizz Daniel, Davido, Dbanj, Rema and few other artists cause I grew up listening to them.”

Berri-Tiga was the only guest artist who performed at D’Banj’s 42nd birthday in June 2022.

-The Nation

KN