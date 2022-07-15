Why whistleblowing policy is not working — Malami

THE Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), has said that the much celebrated anti-corruption whistle blowing policy is not working because it is being abused by some to settle personal scores.

He said this Thursday in Abuja at the formal launch of the Corruption Anonymous (CORA) whistleblowing platform organised by the African Centre for Media and Information Literacy (AFRICMIL) and other partners.

Represented by Mr Abiodun Aikomo, Special Assistant to the president on financial crimes, the AGF commended AFRICMIL for the initiative to support the government’s anti-corruption fight.

He said the process for having robust legislation for the protection of whistleblowers was ongoing and that the government was not relenting in its fight against corruption.

“Governments cannot do it alone. So, we need everybody, I want you to know that the government is committed to bringing everybody on board,” he said.

Earlier, the Coordinator, AFRICMIL, Dr Chido Onumah, said that the CORA whistleblowing platform was organised to increase citizens’ participation in the anti-corruption fight in Nigeria.

He recalled that the federal government on December 22, 2016, introduced the whistleblowing policy that offered, among other things, financial incentives for citizens who blow the whistle that leads to the recovery of looted public funds.

He said that AFRICMIL launched CORA in its quest to help the government get the desired impact of the policy.

Also, Chairman, Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, represented by a board member of the commission, Mrs Anne Odey, commended AFRICMIL and Yar’ Adua Foundation for their initiatives.

On his part, Director General, National Orientation Agency (NOA), Dr Garba Abari, represented by the Director of Press, Mr Paul Odenyi, urged AFRICMIL, MacArthur Foundation, Yar’Adua Foundation and other partners to extend the whistleblowing platform to elections in the country.

Abari said vote buying and selling in the electoral process was becoming worrisome, hence the need to nip it in the bud.

-Daily Trust

KN